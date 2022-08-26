Short Interest in Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Drops By 56.0%

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the July 31st total of 241,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.3 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMBVF. Bradesco Corretora lowered Arca Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arca Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Arca Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMBVF remained flat at $7.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 63,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. Arca Continental has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $7.12.

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

