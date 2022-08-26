Short Interest in Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Decreases By 95.6%

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the July 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ALPMY stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 80,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72. Astellas Pharma has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $18.18.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Equities analysts expect that Astellas Pharma will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

