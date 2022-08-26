Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Drops By 71.3%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the July 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Atico Mining Trading Up 4.0 %
OTCMKTS ATCMF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,497. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29. Atico Mining has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.53.
Atico Mining Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atico Mining (ATCMF)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.