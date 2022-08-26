Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Drops By 71.3%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the July 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Atico Mining Trading Up 4.0 %

OTCMKTS ATCMF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,497. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29. Atico Mining has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.53.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

