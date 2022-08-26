Short Interest in Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Expands By 1,400.0%

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BFLBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bilfinger in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Bilfinger from €34.00 ($34.69) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Bilfinger Stock Performance

BFLBY stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. Bilfinger has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

