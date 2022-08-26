Short Interest in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Expands By 401.6%

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 401.6% from the July 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance
Shares of BUI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,760. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.