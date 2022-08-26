Short Interest in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Expands By 401.6%

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 401.6% from the July 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of BUI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,760. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $963,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

