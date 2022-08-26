Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Increases By 166.7%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Boliden AB (publ) stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.36. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $2.5914 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Boliden AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.83. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 360 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.25.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

