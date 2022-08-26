Short Interest in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Increases By 150.0%

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 31st total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Broadscale Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SCLE remained flat at $9.84 on Friday. 33 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,488. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. Broadscale Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadscale Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCLE. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $994,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,760,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $994,000. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in Broadscale Acquisition by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 505,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 91,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Broadscale Acquisition Company Profile

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.