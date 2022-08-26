Short Interest in Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Declines By 93.3%

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the July 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.
Capita Stock Performance
Capita stock remained flat at $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. Capita has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62.
About Capita
