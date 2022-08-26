Short Interest in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU) Increases By 550.0%

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartesian Growth Co. II

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RENEU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $14,985,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,020,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,012,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,561,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RENEU stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.07. 10,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,007. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

