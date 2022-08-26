Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Increases By 345.5%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 345.5% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CHSCP opened at $30.18 on Friday. CHS has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th.

In other CHS news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $88,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

