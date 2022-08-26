Short Interest in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW) Declines By 64.3%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
COMSovereign Price Performance
Shares of COMSovereign stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. COMSovereign has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on COMSovereign (COMSW)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.