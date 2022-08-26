Short Interest in Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Decreases By 85.7%

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EFSI remained flat at $37.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68. Eagle Financial Services has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 20.75%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Eagle Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 3.32%. Eagle Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

