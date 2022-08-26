Short Interest in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Rises By 93.9%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the July 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Commons Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period.

EOI stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,598. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.1095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

