Short Interest in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Increases By 633.3%

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

ESP traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.16.

(Get Rating)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

