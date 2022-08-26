Short Interest in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Increases By 235.3%

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 235.3% from the July 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.72. 1,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,073. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $23.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

