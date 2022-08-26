Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Rises By 326.5%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a growth of 326.5% from the July 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $589,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

FVC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.24. 122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,174. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.071 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.