Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Increases By 496.4%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 496.4% from the July 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $887,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $898,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 49.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Down 3.0 %

QQXT traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.69.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

