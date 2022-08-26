Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Expands By 1,707.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 1,707.7% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance

ROBT stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.32. 16,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,097. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after purchasing an additional 54,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 46,629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 78,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 100,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter.

