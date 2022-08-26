Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Expands By 1,707.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 1,707.7% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance
ROBT stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.32. 16,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,097. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $58.00.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF
