Short Interest in Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Increases By 442.3%

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,900 shares, an increase of 442.3% from the July 31st total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.6 days.

Fresnillo Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:FNLPF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.49. 881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNLPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 750 ($9.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($14.80) target price (up from GBX 1,175 ($14.20)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 850 ($10.27) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $941.67.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

