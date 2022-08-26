Short Interest in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Declines By 65.7%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the July 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Price Performance

IINN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.88. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,793. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.40% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

