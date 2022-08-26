Short Interest in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Declines By 73.3%

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the July 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 21.8% in the second quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 169,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 30,325 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $449,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 55.0% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 102,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 36,321 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,184,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,945,000.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KCGI remained flat at $9.94 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,191. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

About Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

