Short Interest in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Expands By 262.4%

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 262.4% from the July 31st total of 9,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:KRNL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 41,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,482. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. Kernel Group has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.35.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNL. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter worth $445,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of Kernel Group by 64.4% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter worth $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.
Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.
