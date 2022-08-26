Short Interest in Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Increases By 2,700.0%

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 2,700.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 801,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MKTAY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.47. 29,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,307. Makita has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $65.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). Makita had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Makita will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKTAY. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nomura downgraded Makita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Makita from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

