Short Interest in Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Declines By 60.4%

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the July 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Marks and Spencer Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.87. 53,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,748. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAKSY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.75.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.