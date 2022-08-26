Short Interest in Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Increases By 12,400.0%

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 12,400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Stock Down 9.7 %

OTCMKTS MMMW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. 114,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,145. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

Get Mass Megawatts Wind Power alerts:

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc engages in developing clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. The company provides solar tracking systems to adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. It also offers wind energy production equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.