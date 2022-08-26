Short Interest in Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Increases By 12,400.0%

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 12,400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Stock Down 9.7 %
OTCMKTS MMMW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. 114,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,145. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mass Megawatts Wind Power (MMMW)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.