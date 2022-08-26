Short Interest in Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Decreases By 85.0%

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the July 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Monarch Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS GBARF traded down 0.01 on Friday, reaching 0.30. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,159. Monarch Mining has a 12 month low of 0.27 and a 12 month high of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.33.

Monarch Mining Company Profile

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

