Short Interest in Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Decreases By 85.0%

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the July 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Monarch Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS GBARF traded down 0.01 on Friday, reaching 0.30. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,159. Monarch Mining has a 12 month low of 0.27 and a 12 month high of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.33.
Monarch Mining Company Profile
