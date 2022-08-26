Short Interest in NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Decreases By 62.1%

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
NICE Stock Performance
NICE stock remained flat at $200.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.92 and its 200-day moving average is $248.42. NICE has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $200.00.
About NICE
