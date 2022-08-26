Short Interest in Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Increases By 86.6%

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 552,700 shares, an increase of 86.6% from the July 31st total of 296,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Pipestone Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

BKBEF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.86. 11,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,330. Pipestone Energy has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74.

Get Pipestone Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pipestone Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 91,149 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.