Short Interest in Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Increases By 100.0%

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Saker Aviation Services Stock Up 0.2 %
Saker Aviation Services stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046. Saker Aviation Services has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Saker Aviation Services
