Short Interest in Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Increases By 100.0%

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Saker Aviation Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Saker Aviation Services stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046. Saker Aviation Services has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Saker Aviation Services

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services; and a consultant for a seaplane base.

