Short Interest in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Declines By 73.3%

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the July 31st total of 180,100 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sentage stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.23% of Sentage at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sentage alerts:

Sentage Price Performance

Shares of SNTG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,383. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. Sentage has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.