Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Increases By 257.3%

As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, an increase of 257.3% from the July 31st total of 30,700 shares.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNDY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 57,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,235. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. Seven & i has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

