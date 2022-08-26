Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Increases By 257.3%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, an increase of 257.3% from the July 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Seven & i Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNDY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 57,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,235. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. Seven & i has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Seven & i Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seven & i (SVNDY)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.