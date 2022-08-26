Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Grows By 283.3%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the July 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SLVTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.21. 44,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,563. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35. Silver Tiger Metals has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.55 to C$1.45 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

