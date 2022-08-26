Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Drops By 65.8%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 65.8% from the July 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SDXAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sodexo from €93.00 ($94.90) to €94.00 ($95.92) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Shares of SDXAY stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $20.10.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

