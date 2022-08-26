Short Interest in Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Expands By 100.0%

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sow Good stock remained flat at $2.60 during midday trading on Friday. Sow Good has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93.

Sow Good Inc provides freeze-dried snacks, smoothies, soups, and granola in the United States. The company markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused website, as well as through the business-to-business sales channel. It offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc and changed its name to Sow Good Inc in January 2021.

