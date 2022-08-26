Short Interest in Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Increases By 122.9%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the July 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 32.50 to SEK 31.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stillfront Group AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLFF remained flat at $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. Stillfront Group AB has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

