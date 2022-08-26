Short Interest in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Expands By 261.8%

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,800 shares, a growth of 261.8% from the July 31st total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 986,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TC Biopharm Stock Performance

Shares of TCBP traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,377. TC Biopharm has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Biopharm

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Biopharm in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in TC Biopharm in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in TC Biopharm in the second quarter valued at about $76,000.

About TC Biopharm

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

