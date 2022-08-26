Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Increases By 161.7%

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 161.7% from the July 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Price Performance
HQH stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. 115,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,398. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
