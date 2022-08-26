Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Increases By 161.7%

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 161.7% from the July 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Price Performance

HQH stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. 115,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,398. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 531,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at about $10,123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 344,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 7.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 306,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

