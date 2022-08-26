Short Interest in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Drops By 58.1%

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The European Equity Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

EEA stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $7.15. 11,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,630. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. The European Equity Fund has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $12.00.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of The European Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 158.5% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 785.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 32,862 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 188,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 33,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.