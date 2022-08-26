Short Interest in The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Increases By 300.0%

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shizuoka Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SHZUY remained flat at $60.17 during midday trading on Friday. 45 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106. Shizuoka Bank has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.05.

Shizuoka Bank Company Profile

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

