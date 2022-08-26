Short Interest in The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Increases By 300.0%

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Shizuoka Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SHZUY remained flat at $60.17 during midday trading on Friday. 45 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106. Shizuoka Bank has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.05.
Shizuoka Bank Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shizuoka Bank (SHZUY)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Shizuoka Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shizuoka Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.