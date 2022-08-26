Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Grows By 92.9%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Price Performance

Shares of TANNI stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.28. 2,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,712. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92.

