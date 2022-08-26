Short Interest in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Decreases By 62.1%

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the July 31st total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,047 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.86% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $0.69 on Friday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

