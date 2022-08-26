Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Decreases By 89.4%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the July 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CFO opened at $66.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.13. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $61.66 and a 52 week high of $78.15.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
