Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Decreases By 89.4%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the July 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $66.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.13. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $61.66 and a 52 week high of $78.15.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 52,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 539.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period.

