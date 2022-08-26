Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.70 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Investec cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.23.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

NYSE:SBSW opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33.

Institutional Trading of Sibanye Stillwater

About Sibanye Stillwater

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.