Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Up 3,227.6% in August

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a growth of 3,227.6% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of SIEGY stock traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average is $61.93. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SIEGY. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($171.43) to €153.00 ($156.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($178.57) to €170.00 ($173.47) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($193.88) to €178.00 ($181.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.22.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

