Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the July 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Stock Performance

GCTAY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 38,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,124. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $6.10.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

