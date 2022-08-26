Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Up to $7.99

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.99, but opened at $8.22. Similarweb shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Similarweb from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Similarweb in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMWB. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Similarweb by 539.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

