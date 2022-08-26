Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $25.05. 636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09.

Get Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $948,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 244.6% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 240.7% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.