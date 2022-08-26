SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 933.3% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SLC Agrícola Stock Performance

SLCJY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.42. 20,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,010. SLC Agrícola has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66.

About SLC Agrícola

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include soybean, corn, and cotton crops, as well as soybean seeds, brachiaria seeds, mung beans, popcorn, seed corn, wheat, stylis, and permanent livestock. It also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture.

