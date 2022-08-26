Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.14. Smart Employee Benefits shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 45,000 shares traded.

Smart Employee Benefits Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.97 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Smart Employee Benefits Company Profile

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products that focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans for corporate and government clients.

