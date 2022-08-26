Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Up 85.7% in August

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Smart Powerr Stock Down 5.8 %

CREG stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Smart Powerr in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.